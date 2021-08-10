Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. 176,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,254. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

