Comparing CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 45.92% 9.16% 5.19% New York Mortgage Trust 97.46% 9.41% 3.55%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CareTrust REIT and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 7 0 2.88 New York Mortgage Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.10%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. CareTrust REIT pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareTrust REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $178.33 million 12.53 $80.87 million $1.38 16.73 New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.63 -$288.51 million ($1.39) -3.07

CareTrust REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats New York Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

