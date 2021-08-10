Comparing IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Her Imports and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A IBEX -1.14% 33.09% 7.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Her Imports and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 0 5 0 3.00

IBEX has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Her Imports.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.04 -$7.48 million N/A N/A IBEX $405.14 million 0.90 $7.77 million $0.84 23.69

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Summary

IBEX beats Her Imports on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports engages in the provision of human hair extensions and related to hair care, and beauty products. It offers deep wave, tight curl, body wave, and straight bundles at consultation studios and on its ecommerce website. It operates under the Her Imports, and OSIworks brands. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

