Comparing Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lemonade alerts:

This table compares Lemonade and Kingstone Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 54.01 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -22.87 Kingstone Companies $131.37 million 0.63 $970,000.00 ($0.03) -258.33

Kingstone Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lemonade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lemonade and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14 Kingstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $81.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -188.22% -22.55% -16.20% Kingstone Companies 4.36% -2.86% -0.82%

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Lemonade on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.