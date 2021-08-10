Comparing NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) & Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NexImmune alerts:

This table compares NexImmune and Frequency Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$29.87 million ($26.42) -0.47 Frequency Therapeutics $36.98 million 7.60 -$26.51 million ($0.82) -10.01

Frequency Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than NexImmune. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NexImmune and Frequency Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexImmune 0 0 3 0 3.00 Frequency Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

NexImmune currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 167.52%. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 293.83%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than NexImmune.

Profitability

This table compares NexImmune and Frequency Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A N/A N/A Frequency Therapeutics -122.12% -22.96% -17.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of NexImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frequency Therapeutics beats NexImmune on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; and NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a licencse and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Mass General Brigham, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.