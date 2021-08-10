Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Compass has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

