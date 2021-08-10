Compass (NYSE:COMP) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COMP. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

NYSE:COMP opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. Compass has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

