COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

8/2/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/30/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/21/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/19/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/15/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/13/2021 – COMPASS Pathways is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/1/2021 – COMPASS Pathways had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

6/28/2021 – COMPASS Pathways had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – COMPASS Pathways is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 283,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,788. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.20.

Get COMPASS Pathways plc alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.