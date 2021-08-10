CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Shares Down 6.7%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 4,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

