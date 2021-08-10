Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

CTG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,590. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

