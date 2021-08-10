Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $680.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

