Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

