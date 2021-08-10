Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

