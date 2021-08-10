Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $217.99

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $217.99 and last traded at $217.99, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.99.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

