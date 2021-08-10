Constellation Reaches Market Cap of $287.45 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $287.45 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00848612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00107658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

