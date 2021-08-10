Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $690.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.41. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Separately, Stephens cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

