Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.47 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $692.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

