Contrasting First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Texas Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 4.26 $491.72 million $47.50 17.90 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.24 billion 2.61 $66.29 million $2.38 26.97

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Capital Bancshares. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 28.77% 14.52% 1.10% Texas Capital Bancshares 23.37% 9.64% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Citizens BancShares and Texas Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Texas Capital Bancshares 1 3 9 0 2.62

First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus target price of $937.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.28%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $72.61, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Texas Capital Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 542 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.