Contrasting Missfresh (NYSE:MF) & JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JD.com and Missfresh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $114.30 billion 0.84 $7.57 billion $1.21 59.31 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 6.46% 7.14% 3.26% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JD.com and Missfresh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81 Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00

JD.com currently has a consensus price target of $100.11, suggesting a potential upside of 39.50%. Missfresh has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 205.68%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than JD.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JD.com beats Missfresh on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

