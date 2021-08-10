ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

Shares of LON CTEC remained flat at $GBX 230 ($3.00) during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,877,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.26. The company has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 46.94. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios purchased 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

