ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 213 ($2.78) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($3.00). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

Shares of CTEC remained flat at $GBX 230 ($3.00) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.26. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios purchased 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

