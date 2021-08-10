Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 10,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

