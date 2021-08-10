Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,764.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,591.86. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $255,573,263. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

