Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,936. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

