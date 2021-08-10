Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 72.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 463 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.39. 83,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

