Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,985 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 1,571,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,297,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

