Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,738.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,521.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

