Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 8,240 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of MGP Ingredients worth $32,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $83,382.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,967 shares of company stock worth $485,749 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

