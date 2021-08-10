Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,358 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Badger Meter worth $28,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 152.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 96,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,964. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.