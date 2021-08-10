Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Monro comprises approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Monro worth $47,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monro alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,307. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.