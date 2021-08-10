Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $16.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $468.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,444 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.