Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the quarter. AudioCodes makes up 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 4.06% of AudioCodes worth $44,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

