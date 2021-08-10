Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Bank OZK worth $55,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,027. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.