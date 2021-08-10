Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 67,688 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Diamondback Energy worth $41,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. 147,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

