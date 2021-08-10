Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,434 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Exponent worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Exponent by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $7,197,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 200.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

