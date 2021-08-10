Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $46,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSM. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

