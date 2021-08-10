Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,636,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

