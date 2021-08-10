Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469,147 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 3.12% of UMH Properties worth $30,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

