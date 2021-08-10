Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Casey’s General Stores worth $37,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.71. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,933. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

