Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.47. 7,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,169. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.58. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.