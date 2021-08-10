Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $16.75 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,523,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.