Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $30.57 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $30,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $259,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.42. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,129. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $61.79 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $62,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $328,410. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

