Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $34.88 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Universal Display worth $34,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,432. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.