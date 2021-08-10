Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $37.20 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of ABM Industries worth $37,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

ABM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

