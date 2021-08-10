Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $40.58 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Tetra Tech worth $40,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.10. 6,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.