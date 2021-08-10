Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $43.27 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. UniFirst comprises 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of UniFirst worth $43,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $216.29. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,819. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.72.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.