Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $45 Million Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. ManTech International comprises 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of ManTech International worth $44,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ManTech International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ManTech International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,823. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,657 shares of company stock worth $1,520,884. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

