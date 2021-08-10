Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $31,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $111.50. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,877. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

