Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,124. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

