Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,735,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,830. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

